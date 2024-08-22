Mayor, city officials to discuss paving projects as the 2024 season begins winding down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time this year, city officials will gather in front of a northeast-side school to talk about this year's street paving season.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be among officials discussing paving outside of Martinez Elementary School, at the intersection of Rangewood Drive and Vickers Drive.

The 9:30 a.m. event is a follow-up to a similar event held at the same in location in April, prior to the start of paving season.

Officials said that they want to highlight the end of paving projects -- something that can get gets overlooked because of the focus in getting those projects started after years of planning to decide which streets have the highest priority.

At the previous event, officials demonstrated a pothole repair job; in the aftermath of an unusually wet spring and summer of 2023 that produced a large number of potholes.

Speaking at Thursday's event -- as they did during the April event -- will be Mayor Yemi Mobolade, and public works operations and maintenance division manager Corey Farkas.

They'll talk about the process of the 2-C expanded paving program, its positive neighborhood impacts and the timeline of projects.

This marks the ninth year of 2-C, the program voters approved with a sales tax increase in 2015 and renewed in 2020.

In November, the city will ask its voters to extend 2-C for another ten years because ,despite the progress to-date, more paving is needed.