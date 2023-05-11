Security-Widefield neighborhood concerned over rising flood waters

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents in a Security-Widefield neighborhood are struggling to keep nearly a foot of flood water from getting into their homes.

Thursday's storm led to flash flooding in a culdesac along Sinnes Ln.

One homeowner told KRDO that water has already started making its way into their basement.

Now, dozens of others are frantically clearing out their basements in case they fall victim to the storm next.

Residents claim this area always becomes flooded when it rains like this. They say the constant flooding is a safety concern. One neighbor said he was trying to get out of his car but had trouble getting it in the driveway due to the flooded road.

According to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, it only takes six inches of rapidly moving water to knock a person down.

Residents told KRDO there's only one drainage pipe towards the end of the culdesac - but it's covered by water.

"We have been putting up with this for the last 44 years and we've had several people come out here and look at it, they put a new over the top a little concert stuff but they didn't fix the pipe that goes out to the other side," explained Fredrick Hicks, a homeowner.

The residents are concerned if the rain keeps going the way it's been throughout overnight into Thursday that the standing water will only reach higher levels.

KRDO is in the process of reaching out to El Paso County officials regarding the rapid flooding.