Published 3:01 PM

Donkey release in Cripple Creek delayed due to weather

KRDO

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual release of donkeys in Cripple Creek has been delayed this year due to inclement weather.

The Two Mile High Club, who are the caretakers of the donkeys, issued a release Thursday saying the scheduled May 15 release will be postponed for safety reasons due to the recent snowstorms in Cripple Creek and the upcoming forecast.

The donkey release has been happening in Cripple Creek for more than 90 years.

"The safety of those making their way to attend this event and our beloved herd of donkeys is paramount," said Brandon Westhoff, President of the Two Mile High Club, "The Club will announce a release date next week."

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

