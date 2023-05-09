Donkey Deby Days will happen in 2023

CRIPPLE CREEK, COLORADO (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days will happen in 2023.

RELATED: 92nd Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek needs help with funding to continue

The more than 90-year-old tradition was in question for 2023 as the event faced a $30,000 financial shortfall just a few months ago.

A release from the co-chair of the event says the event will go on this year thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors from all over the country and event support from the city of Cripple Creek and the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Center.

"So many generous people stepped up to save this event, and our committee has been working hard to make it bigger and better than ever, despite the tough start," said Brandon Westhoff, President of the Two Mile High Club.

Organizers of the event estimate that 35,000 people will attend this year.

The 2023 Donkey Derby Days are scheduled for Aug. 11, 12, and 13.

For more information, visit https://www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com/.