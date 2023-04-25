The annual ‘turning out’ of the Cripple Creek Donkeys happens May 15

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual "turning out" of the Cripple Creek Donkeys is almost here.

On May 15, the Two Mile High Club, caretakers of the Cripple Creek Donkeys, will release the animals from their winter quarters. The donkeys will then have free rein in the City of Cripple Creek throughout the remainder of spring, the entire summer, and early fall.

Volunteers will be on hand at the intersection of C Street and Thurlow Ave. where the release will take place.

Officials said the donkeys are eager to be out and about to enjoy the apples, carrots, and special treats available to them at local businesses.

People are invited to join the festive occasion along C Street, on Cripple Creek's southwest corner, and meet the donkeys. That includes the two newest ones, Calypso and Salsa, a mother-and-daughter duo who'll roam with the herd for the first time.

The 92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days happen August 11, 12, and 13 in Cripple Creek.