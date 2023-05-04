Pre-trial for teen accused of planning multiple Colorado Springs school shootings pushed back

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The pre-trial hearing for the former Academy District 20 student accused of plotting a series of school and church mass shootings has been pushed back.

The hearing was expected to happen Wednesday, May 3, for 19-year-old William "Lily" Whitworth. Whitworth, who identified as female and goes by the name "Lily," was arrested in March after her sister called law enforcement about her.

At her home, Elbert County Sheriff's deputies found a manifesto detailing plans to carry out mass shootings at Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, Pine Creek High School, and unnamed churches.

Whitworth's bond was raised in April after an Elbert County Jail staff member alerted the sheriff's office that Whitworth indicated if she was able to bond out, she'd carry out the original plans of a mass shooting.

Wednesday's court proceedings were postponed due to a scheduling conflict involving Whitworth's public defender.

The evidence hearing to determine if the teen will be sent to trial will now take place on June 30, 2023.