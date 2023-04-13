Bond raised after suspect indicated she’d carry out Colorado Springs school shootings if released

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bond for the suspect accused of planning multiple school and church shootings across Colorado Springs was raised significantly.

The former Academy District 20 student was arrested in Elbert County after deputies found a manifesto detailing plans to carry out mass shootings at three D20 schools and churches. Before being taken into custody, court documents obtained by 13 Investigates state the suspect confirmed with deputies the mass shooting plans.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, during a hearing for 19-year-old William "Lilly" Whitworth Thursday a judge modified the cash or surety bond amount to $750,000 from $75,000.

The mandatory protection order conditions were also modified to include GPS monitoring and no contact with any public or private school property/institution in the State of Colorado.

These modifications came after a staff member in the Elbert County Jail notified the Elbert County Sheriff's Office that the suspect indicated if able to bond out, the suspect would still try to carry out the original plans of a mass shooting.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was notified of this information on April 11 and filed a motion that day to increase the bond and asked for additional protections in the mandatory protection order.

At this time, Whitworth remains in custody in the Elbert County Jail.

The suspect faces multiple charges; Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree (two counts), Criminal Mischief, Menacing, and Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institutions.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 3, 2023.

13 Investigates reached out to the 18th Judicial District court system on why the bond was originally set at $75,000.