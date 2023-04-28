Trinidad Police seize 158 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, thousands in cash

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trinidad Police arrested a man accused of having more than 150 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to the Trinidad Police Department, officers seized 158.0 grams of fentanyl, more than $7,000 in cash, and one firearm while executing a search warrant at 1208 San Luis Thursday.

During the search, Nicholas Gonzales was taken into custody and placed in the Las Animas County Detention Center.

The TPD said Gonzales was charged with possession with intent to distribute, special offender, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and child abuse. He's being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.