Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:49 PM

Trinidad Police seize 158 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, thousands in cash

Trinidad Police Department

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trinidad Police arrested a man accused of having more than 150 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to the Trinidad Police Department, officers seized 158.0 grams of fentanyl, more than $7,000 in cash, and one firearm while executing a search warrant at 1208 San Luis Thursday.

During the search, Nicholas Gonzales was taken into custody and placed in the Las Animas County Detention Center.

The TPD said Gonzales was charged with possession with intent to distribute, special offender, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and child abuse. He's being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content