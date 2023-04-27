Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs provides $50,000 endowment to Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year alone, more than 10,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer.

Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs is helping Children's Hospital Colorado fund research to fight childhood cancer in a way that is Absolutley Colorado.

Children's Colorado is the only non-profit pediatric healthcare system in a seven-state region and served more than 275,000 children per year.

In 2022, the Colorado Springs hospital treated 770 patients in its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and the Warrior Bell was rung 25 times to celebrate the end of chemotherapy.

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for pediatric cancer.

The company has funded more than 520,000 hours of research.

That research will continue with the creation of a new $50,000 endowment from Northwestern Mutual.