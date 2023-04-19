Visit to Academy D20 school by Lt. Governor and Mayor Suthers postponed due to “security issue”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suther were scheduled to visit an Academy District 20 school Wednesday but their trip was canceled at the last minute.

The district said the two politicians were set to visit Eagleview Middle School for a discussion with military students and their families about their unique needs.

According to the district, 30 minutes before the visit was scheduled, students alerted school leadership of "a potential security issue." The visit was then rescheduled for next week.

The district has not provided any further information about the security issue but said the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the situation. The district added that there is no immediate threat the to school.