Victim involved in a homicide in Security-Widefield area now identified

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) have now identified the victim involved in a shooting in the Security-Widefield Area.

Brandon Bunyard, 29, is being identified as the victim involved with suspect Luis Alfonso Dominguez who was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and who is now being held in the El Paso County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional information is expected to be released at a later date.