Arrest made in Colorado Springs bar shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting into a bar and injuring two people.

On March 18, officers responded to the New Havana bar at Academy Place. at 1:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals. Their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department learned a disturbance between bar patrons ended in one person going to a vehicle in the parking lot and then shooting multiple rounds toward the entrance of the bar. The suspect then left the scene.

On March 23, police arrested Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez in connection to the shooting. He was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and booked on the charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Assault in the First-Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

According to CSPD, at the time of the arrest, Aguilera-Valdez was also wanted for an outstanding domestic violence warrant.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.