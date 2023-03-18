Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:53 AM
Published 5:55 AM

2 people shot overnight in east Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the New Havana bar at 2165 Academy Place.

The two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations show a disturbance between patrons resulted in at least one person going to a car in the parking lot and shooting multiple rounds back towards the entrance of the bar before leaving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content