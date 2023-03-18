2 people shot overnight in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot and taken to the hospital early Saturday morning on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the New Havana bar at 2165 Academy Place.

The two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations show a disturbance between patrons resulted in at least one person going to a car in the parking lot and shooting multiple rounds back towards the entrance of the bar before leaving.

The investigation is ongoing.