Denver Public Schools to hold press conference to address Denver East High shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendant Dr. Alex Marrero are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to our Denver news partners, this conference follows an executive session by the board.

Wednesday morning, two staff members at Denver East High School were shot by a 17-year-old student. According to investigators, the student - identified as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

His body was found Wednesday night in Park County near Bailey, roughly an hour southwest of Denver. A law enforcement source told 9News that he died of an apparent suicide.

One of the staff members injured has since been released from the hospital while the other remains in serious condition as of Wednesday night.

That news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. That will be streamed below: