Skier paralyzed in crash at Colorado resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Anna Burhman is from Germany and is currently going to school at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

According to our Denver news partners, she's paralyzed from the shoulder down after crashing into a tree at Copper mountain. She came to Colorado on a Spring Break ski trip with friends.

Burhman has a verified GoFundMe page that was set up by her friend. So far, it has raised over $175,000 for costs associated with Anna's recovery.