Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:42 AM

Skier paralyzed in crash at Colorado resort

Kenzie Riccardi

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Anna Burhman is from Germany and is currently going to school at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

According to our Denver news partners, she's paralyzed from the shoulder down after crashing into a tree at Copper mountain. She came to Colorado on a Spring Break ski trip with friends.

Burhman has a verified GoFundMe page that was set up by her friend. So far, it has raised over $175,000 for costs associated with Anna's recovery.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content