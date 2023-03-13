Bill that would allow cities to authorize safe injection sites passes through State House

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bill designed to prevent drug overdose deaths and connect people struggling with substance use disorder to treatment and services advances in the State House.

Friday, HB23-1202 passed in a 43-21 vote in the Colorado House. Under the bill, Overdose Prevention Center Authorization, cities would have the power to authorize Overdose Prevention Centers (OPC), known as safe injection sites.

Supporters of the bill state OPCs are supervised spaces for people to use previously obtained drugs, test for fentanyl, get counseling, connect to treatment, and receive harm reduction services. Supporters believe the centers would reduce fatal overdoses, improve public health and safety, and connect those with a substance use disorder to counseling and harm reduction services.

Critics of the bill believe safe injection sites "enable" drug use and wouldn't solve the problems surrounding addiction.

Colorado Democrats previously tried passing a bill for safe injection sites in 2018. However, a Republican-led panel rejected it.

According to 9News, Denver passed a resolution to create safe injection sites four years ago, but state law has prevented the city from implementing it.