City of Colorado Springs seeks public input on name of new Senior Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is asking residents for feedback on possible names for the new Colorado Springs Senior Center.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in August and is envisioned as a safer, larger, more accommodating facility for patrons, according to the city.

“We know our senior center is an important place for community members, and we’re excited to build a new facility with intent and purpose. We believe the timing is right to thoughtfully engage with community members on the center’s name," said Ryan Trujillo, the City’s deputy chief of staff.

The city has launched a survey with possible names, including a write-in option. The survey will be open through March 24. The city said its project team will consider the public's feedback before making a final determination on the name.

The options in the survey are: