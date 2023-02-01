Colorado Springs announces location of new Senior Center, tentative construction timeline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. the location of the new Senior Center.

The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, the city said.

According to the city, the location was selected from four options all within the Golf Acres site, and is based on feedback from current Senior Center patrons, service providers, community members, and other stakeholders. The city says the new site will maximize the available space for parking, improve traffic flow and accessibility, and add more functional outdoor space.

SITE MAP

The current Senior Center building, which served in that capacity for nearly 50 years after first serving the community as a grocery store, and all city-owned buildings on the Golf Acres property will be demolished as part of the process to construct the new Senior Center. The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, which operates the Senior Center, is finalizing a plan to provide services to its patrons at other locations until the new facility opens, the city said.

According to the city, the Senior Center renovation is funded by $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The new center will be approximately 23,000 square feet. The existing center is 17,100 square feet.