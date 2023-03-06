Skip to Content
Teller County issues Orange Flag restrictions, no open burning

TCSO

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has instituted "Orange Flag" restrictions for the county.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the restrictions will be in place until at least 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Under Orange Flag restrictions, no opening burning is allowed in the county, and burn permits will not be issued or activated.

Southeasterly winds are expected across the region this afternoon from 10 to 15 mph, with gusting up to 25 mph possible.

RELATED: Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy today

For more information, visit the Teller County OEM website, or call at (719) 686-7990.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

