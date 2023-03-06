Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy today

Pleasant temperatures ahead for Monday... with low clouds possible Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures ahead for Monday afternoon with highs from the low to upper-50s. Southeasterly winds this afternoon 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25 mph. Stronger winds will impact Huerfano and Las Animas during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: A stronger easterly push at the surface will bring increasing low clouds during the overnight hours. Areas of freezing drizzle and some light snow is possible early Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be cooler in the low to mid-40s. Low clouds may again impact the Wednesday morning commute. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures through the end of the work week... with highs back in the 50s and 60s by Saturday.