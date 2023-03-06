Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:28 AM

Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy today

3-6 HIGHS

Pleasant temperatures ahead for Monday... with low clouds possible Tuesday morning.

TODAY:  Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures ahead for Monday afternoon with highs from the low to upper-50s.  Southeasterly winds this afternoon 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25 mph. Stronger winds will impact Huerfano and Las Animas during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: A stronger easterly push at the surface will bring increasing low clouds during the overnight hours. Areas of freezing drizzle and some light snow is possible early Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will feature mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be cooler in the low to mid-40s. Low clouds may again impact the Wednesday morning commute. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures through the end of the work week... with highs back in the 50s and 60s by Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content