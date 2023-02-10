Auto theft up across the state, Colorado State Patrol advises drivers how to protect their cars

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With auto thefts continuing to rise across the state, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) want drivers to know how to protect themselves and their vehicles.

Above all, officials urge drivers to always make sure they lock their cars and take their keys with them. Known as "Owner Apathy," the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest report indicates thefts involving the keys left in the vehicle are up by 20% in the last few years.

If a garage or secure parking is available, CAPTA says to always park there. For people who don't have access to secured parking, CAPTA recommends taking extra security to secure their vehicles. Devices such as a steering wheel lock, an aftermarket alarm system, or advanced measures like a vehicle kill switch or immobilizer.

Those features are especially recommended for any vehicle over five years old and especially for those models found on the Top Ten Most Stolen Cars list.

CAPTA

According to law enforcement, making your vehicle a more challenging target for theft can help reduce crime in Colorado. CAPTA said in nearly all cases, stolen vehicles are used as the means to commit other serious and violent crimes.

For more information on preventing auto theft, click here.