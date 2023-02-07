NAACP investigating the arrest of an El Paso County couple

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested yesterday on felony stalking charges, after two years of them complaining about harassment from neighbors. According to our news partners in Denver, the couple repeatedly reported instances of vandalism at their ranch and livestock mutilation.

The details surrounding their arrest have not been released, but records show that a restraining order was filed against Courtney Mallery in December. Also, Mallery filed for at least six restraining orders against people in El Paso County. The couple has also accused an El Paso County deputy of racism and instigating attacks against them.

Now, Rocky Mountain NAACP is getting involved in the investigation. El Paso County sheriff, Joe Roybal, has vehemently denied the accusations of racism on behalf of the sheriff's office, and has called for the Black and Latino Coalition to coordinate a meeting with the Mallerys to address their concerns.