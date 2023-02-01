Additional arrests in deadly October 2022 multi-vehicle crash, road rage possibly involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced two more people were arrested in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash.

On October 28, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at Lakes Ave. and Venetucci Blvd.

According to CSPD, a Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Lake Ave. was trying to turn left onto E. Cheyenne Rd. That's when it hit a Jeep SUV, causing both vehicles to spin. As the Jeep spun, investigators said the engine from the Jeep was ejected and hit a Subaru.

CSFD, Oct. 28, 2022

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 54-year-old Michael David Tapia Sr., fled the scene on foot. However, he was found at the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Tapia was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide, (a class 3 Felony), four counts of Vehicular Assault, (a class 4 Felony), Driving under the Influence (a Misdemeanor), and Driving under the Influence per se (a Misdemeanor).

Michael David Tapia Sr.

A passenger in the Nissan died. The family of 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. confirmed his death. He was Tapia's son.

Further investigation found the two other vehicles involved in the crash were traveling at excessive speeds. Investigators believe the drivers were involved in a road rage altercation.

Police obtained warrants for 29-year-old Nicholas Tyler Watson and 41-year-old Desislava Georgieva Velkova.

(left) Nicholas Tyler Watson, (right) Desislava Georgieva Velkova

Watson was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving, (a class 4 Felony), and four counts of Vehicular Assault, (a class 5 Felony). On Jan. 18, Velkova was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide-Reckless Driving, (a class 4 Felony), and four counts of Vehicular Assault (a class 5 Felony).