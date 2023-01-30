Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns.

Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, "It just started and they're already trying to kick me off the ballot."

It just started and they’re already trying to kick me off the ballot #coloradosprings pic.twitter.com/Yxbrc9sAF7 — John “TIG” Tiegen (@JohnTiegen) January 29, 2023

Although, Tiegen didn't explain who "they" are. KRDO reached out to the mayoral candidate to clarify this statement.

His campaign manager told KRDO, "It has not been a week since the petitions were filed and Tig is already being met with challenges from the election office."

According to his campaign, Tiegen's name on the ballot doesn't reflect his sworn affidavit and petitions. His campaign manager said he received an email from the election office Friday saying that "he did not meet the criteria of residency to run for mayor and said that he lied on his sworn affidavit and will be disqualified."

Sunday, KRDO's Spencer Soicher sat down with Tiegen to provide more insight into the challenges his campaign manager said he's facing.

Tiegen said he owns a home in Pueblo County, where he had been living until February 2022. Then, after splitting with his partner, he said he lived in multiple places in Colorado Springs, and ended up at his current home late last year.

He told 13 Investigates Monday he "permanently resided" in Colorado Springs around Feb. 11, 2022. He moved into a new Colorado Springs apartment on Aug. 17, 2022.

However, Tiegen admitted to voting in Pueblo County for the 2022 November election. According to Tiegen, his first attempt to try and change his registration was in October 2022 but it failed, he's unclear why.

On Nov. 8, 2022, he told 13 Investigates the El Paso County Clerk's Office told him to vote in Pueblo County - which he did.

13 Investigates confirmed Tiegen owns property in Pueblo County through the county's assessor page.

Tiegen finally changed his voter registration on Jan. 13 the same day he officially announced his candidacy for mayor. 13 Investigates confirmed through state and city records that his voter registration wasn't updated until this date.

Despite that not voting in El Paso County in the most recent election, he said he thinks he belongs on the ballot.

"I have proof actually from a third party right here that shows where I lived in Colorado Springs, that I was a Colorado Springs resident," said Tiegen. "If they want to say anything, I guess I did voter fraud for voting down in Pueblo instead of here in Colorado Springs when I live in Colorado Springs."

He insists he meets all the requirements to be on the ballot for Mayor of Colorado Springs.

KRDO reached out to the City Clerk's office to find out if Tiegen will be taken off the ballot. We have not heard back as of Monday morning.

Tiegen posted on his campaign Twitter account Monday morning saying he's still on the ballot.

The city clerk is currently reviewing additional documentation Tiegen submitted Monday.

When asked about Tiegen's candidacy, the city provided 13 Investigates with this statement: