Memphis police release videos showing arrest and brutal beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KRDO) -- Friday, the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department released four videos detailing the arrest and beating of a 29-year-old Black man on Jan. 7. Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after being beaten and eventually died on Jan. 10

The five former Memphis officers were fired on Jan. 20, ten days after Nichols' death. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated for failing in their “excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid,” the department said in a statement.

Additionally, two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ “initial patient care” were relieved of duty “while an internal investigation is being conducted.” They have not been fired.

On Jan. 26, a grand jury indicted the five officers on several charges. They are all charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct, and one charge of official oppression.

According to the preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by family attorneys, Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Before the videos were released to the public, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the videos would show “acts that defy humanity.”

“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told Don Lemon of the video.

Ahead of the release of the videos, law enforcement agencies across the country in major cities, including here in Southern Colorado, began monitoring for any possible public outcry.

His mother, RowVaughn Wells, did not watch the video of her son being beaten. Still, she encourages people to demonstrate peacefully after they watch the video.

“I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” Wells said. “And if you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has chosen to post the four full videos below, released by the Memphis Police Department on Friday.

The videos are graphic and difficult to watch, but we believe it is necessary for full transparency in this murder case.

Warning: The following videos contain graphic content, including violence and swearing, the content of these videos might be upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video 1: Police-issued body-worn camera at an intersection. There is no audio for the first minute.

Video 2: Pole camera video contains no audio

Video 3: Police-issued body-worn camera video at a second location, a residential neighborhood. There is no audio for the first minute.

Video 4: Police-issued body-worn camera video at a second location, a residential neighborhood. There is no audio for the first minute.