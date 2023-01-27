Local law enforcement prepares for possible unrest after release of video showing arrest, beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Ahead of the public release of video showing the arrest and violent beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, Tenn., law enforcement agencies across the country are bracing for possible protests and civil unrest.

Police departments in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta told CNN they are either monitoring the events in Memphis closely or already have plans in place in case of large-scale protests or unrest.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the video of the traffic stop that ended in the death of Tyre Nichols shows "acts that defy humanity."

Before the video's release, 13 Investigates reached out to multiple Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies on whether or not they're bracing for possible unrest.

Colorado Springs Police tell 13 Investigates they are ready and actively preparing for any protests that may occur after Memphis Police release the Police Body Worn camera video of Nichols’ violent arrest later this afternoon.

As to what those preparations look like, Colorado Springs cannot provide any additional information at this time.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller released a statement Friday morning condemning the former Memphis officers.

Noeller said the "actions of these officers have once again blemished the reputations of those of us who come to work everyday to serve our communities with honor and integrity and robbed a family of their loved one."

Chief Noeller agreed to sit down with 13 Investigates and speak further on the arrest.