Court martial of USAFA cadet for sexual assault ends with jail sentence, dismissal from Air Force

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was convicted of sexual assault after a court-martial.

According to the USAFA, Cadet Justin Couty was charged with three specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact.

Couty was found guilty of two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was found not guilty of two specifications of abusive sexual contact and one specification of sexual assault, Article 120, UCMJ.

Saturday, Jan. 22, a military judge sentenced Couty to 30 months confinement for each specification to be served consecutively, for a total sentence of five years, dismissal from the Air Force (punitive charge), a reprimand, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.