today at 6:04 PM
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searches for ‘persons of interest’ in active investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "persons of interest" in an active investigation.

Thursday evening, the sheriff's office shared a photo of two people, asking the public for help identifying them.

At this time, police said they are persons of interest in an active Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (719) 583-6250 and reference “persons of interest”. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or click here.

