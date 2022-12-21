Skip to Content
today at 8:27 PM
Published 8:49 PM

Pikes Peak United Way, Care and Share Food Bank host extra food distribution event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to increased need during the holidays this year, Pikes Peak United Way teamed up with Care & Share Food Bank to host an extra food distribution event on Wednesday.

The two non-profits were able to provide holiday meals to more than 200 families who came by the event at Mitchell High School.

The event couldn't have come at a better time for these families and couldn't have been any more Absolutely Colorado.

KRDO News

