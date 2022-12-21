Former Cripple Creek detective/sergeant charged with unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former detective and sergeant faces multiple charges stemming from his time with the Cripple Creek Police Department, including unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an internal investigation began into former Cripple Creek Police Department Detective/Sergeant Alexander Kenoyer in August 2022. The CBI helped with this investigation per request by Cripple Creek Police Chief Charles Bright.

The CBI said the charges stem from an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of an alleged crime Kenoyer investigated, which began in October 2021.

Kenoyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 24, 2022, before eventually resigning from the department on Oct. 25, 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kenoyer on Monday, Dec. 19. He turned himself in that same day.

According to the CBI, Kenoyer faces charges of Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Intrusion or Penetration – While on Duty (Class 3 Felony), Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer – Contact – While on Duty (Class 4 Felony) and Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class 4 Felony).

He was advised on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information who may have also had inappropriate contact with Kenoyer while he was a member of law enforcement is asked to call 719-662-2662.

The CBI said due to the sensitive nature of the charges, and consideration of the victim, details of this case aren't readily available at this time.