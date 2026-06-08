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Noticias Locales

Caso de ahogamiento deja a una familia sin un hijo

MGN
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Published 3:22 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el tema de ahogamiento que ocurrió en Cherry Creek Reservoir en Denver. Todo ocurrió cuando dos menores de edad estaban cerca del lago en una lancha a las 4 de la tarde. Según, un testigo quien vio a los menores, vio como un niño se salió de la lancha y camino hacia playa.

Luego, vio como el otro menor de edad comenzó a flotar más yéndose hacia la profundidad. El testigo vio como el menor cayo en el agua y en ese momento los rescatistas llegaron. Ellos ingresaron al agua  y los bomberos de South Metro llegaron a la escena, pero lamentablemente el menor no sobrevivió.

Los rescatistas pudieron recuperar su cuerpo ese mismo día en la tarde.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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