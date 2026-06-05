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Noticias Locales

Colorado bajo una alerta de sequía tras los bajos niveles de nieve que vimos esta temporada

Dry, cracked ground on January 27 in an area that was once under water at Lake Mead.
John Locher/AP
Dry, cracked ground on January 27 in an area that was once under water at Lake Mead.
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Published 4:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Empezamos con una actualización del tiempo. Luego de que las tendencias por las altas temperaturas estén provocando UN gran caso de sequía en mayor parte de nuestro estado. Colorado continua siendo UN lugar con mucha resequedad, el Gobernador Jared Polis Dijo que el porcentaje de sequía al momento ha llegado a los 93 grados. 

Por lo danto, El gobernador a declarado una emergencia estatal por la sequía. Al momento estamos en la fase 3 En el plan. Lo cuál significa que las compañías de colorado tendrán que reducir la cantidad de agua. 

La emergencia fue declarada tras el bajo porcentaje de nieve que vimos este año. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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