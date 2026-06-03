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Pueblo podrá ver un posible déficit de 10 millón de dólares en los próximos dos años

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Published 3:12 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- La ciudad de Pueblo pronto podrá posiblemente presenciar un déficit un de 10 millón de dólares en su presupuesto en solo dos años. Esto según la alcaldesa que esta considerando un nuevo impuesto para ayudar con la iniciativa para fundar los servicios públicos. 

Al momento, ella esta considerando 4 diferentes impuestos para cada persona. Un impuesto adicional de 0.25 por ciento. En conjunto con las cuatro opciones las personas verían un incremento de 1 por ciento. Los sectores que serán beneficiados por este incremento de impuestos serán el departamento de recreación, el departamento de bomberos, las calles y otros centros sin fines de lucro.

La alcaldesa dice que cada individuo pudiera ayudar a recolectar alrededor de 5 a 6 millón de dólares para la ciudad.Ella dice que si la ciudad no incrementa los impuestos, entonces más recortes comenzarán. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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