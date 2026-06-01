Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Nueva ley pide más rapidez en cuanto haya una amenaza en las redes sociales que tenga que ver con una escuela o centro educativo

KUSA
By
Published 3:20 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- La semana pasada el Gobernador Jared Polis firmo varios proyectos de ley, incluyendo uno que tiene que ver con el tiroteo que ocurrió en la preparatoria Evergreen. El cual requiere que las compañías de las redes sociales tengan la autoridad de buscan en sus sistemas con el fin de recolectar evidencia entre las primeras 24 horas de que alguien de una pista. 

Un cambio de lo que actualmente esta escrito, y requiere que esa información se de entre las primeras 72 horas. En la carta oficial, Polis dijo que el teme que el nuevo proyecto de ley pondría a las compañías de las redes sociales en una situación difícil. Ya que muchos de los usuarios iban a sentir que el gobierno esta controlando las redes sociales y que iba a afectar la ley de 'libertad de expresión y privacidad.'

Pero los que apoyan esta ley piensan lo opuesto, ya que los padres, maestros y estudiantes de la escuela  Evergreen afirmaron, "este proyecto de ley podría haber ayudado a las autoridades a actuar con rapidez, ayudando a eliminar la posibilidad del tiroteo."

 Recordemos que una pista llego al FBI sobre un usuario en las redes sociales que estaba amenazando a la escuela Evergreen. Sin embargo, El FBI no investigo ni se dio cuenta de esas pista, si no hasta días después de que el tiroteo hubiera ocurrido. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.