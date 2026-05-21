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Operación de drogas ocurrió por una parada de tráfico

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Published 3:18 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)--Nos vamos a Pueblo ya que las autoridades están analizando una operación de drogas que ocurrió en Pueblo West. Actualmente el jefe del Departamento del Alguacil en el Condado Pueblo dice que los detectives detuvieron a un hombre por una parada de tráfico. 

Y durante la investigación los diputados encontraron drogas dentro del vehículo por lo tanto fue arrestado. Después consiguieron una orden judicial para buscan dentro de la vivienda del hombre donde encontraron mas drogas y varias armas de fuego ademas, efectivo.

El sospechoso fue identificado como Chad Hurley y él fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado Pueblo las autoridades también están investigando este caso. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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