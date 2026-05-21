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Noticias Locales

Autoridades encuentran a una persona muerta dentro de un motel en Colorado Springs

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Published 3:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Hay otra actualización de una investigación después de que alguien encontrará un cuerpo dentro de una habitación en motel.

 Según, el departamento de policía, los oficiales llegaron al motel al sur de la avenida Nevada a las 11:30 de la tarde. Cuando llegaron a la zona encontraron a una persona muerta en una de las habitaciones. Las autoridades no han identificado a la persona y la causa de muerte tampoco ha sido determinado por 
el médico forense.

 Cualquier persona con posible información del caso, se le pide que contacte al departamento de policía de Colorado Springs inmediatamente.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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