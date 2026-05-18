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Noticias Locales

Evacuaciones eliminadas en el Condado Baca

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Published 3:43 PM

CONDADO BACA, Colo. (KTLO)--Nuestra noticia de desarrollo desde el Condado Baca, ya que el incendio Sharpe continúa quemando. Hoy los oficiales de mantenimiento y emergencia dicen que todas las evacuaciones han sido eliminadas. Esto viene luego de que el domingo el Gobernador Jared Polis inicio una alerta de emergencia por desastre ya que las llamas estaban extremadamente altas.

Hoy tenemos entendido que el fuego quemo alrededor de 30 mili acres en Colorado y Oklahoma y 18,000 acres están en nuestro estado. Los servicios forestales de Oklahoma creen que el incendio comenzó por un relámpago. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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