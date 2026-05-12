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Noticias Locales

Terrorista pasará décadas tras las rejas

Eric Lee, Boulder Police, KRDO
By
today at 1:58 PM
Published 1:54 PM

BOULDER, Colo. (KTLO)--

El hombre quien comenzó un ataque de bomba en Boulder el verano pasado fue sentenciado a más de 2,000 años en prisión. 

Al momento los miembros de la comunidad judía mencionan que la sentencia es una parte importante en el proceso de sanar. Mohamed Soliman planeó el ataque en el condado El Paso donde vivía y se fue a una protesta de paz. En la calle Pearl donde hirió a docenas de personas y mato a una mujer en el proceso .

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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