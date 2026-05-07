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Colorado vio un incremento en casos de difamación con 167 reportes de asalto, vandalismo y más

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Updated
today at 4:03 PM
Published 3:20 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Un nuevo reporte fue publicado sobre casos de difamación. Este jueves, tenemos entendido que en lo que va del año los casos de acoso de difamación han incrementado a través de los EE.UU. en el último año. Colorado es uno de los estado que vio el incremento más alto. 

A través de la nación estamos como el número 10 con 167 reportes de asalto, vandalismo y acoso. En total, el grupo publica el reporte cada año y declararon que hubo más de 6,000 incidentes a través de la nación el año pasado. 

Y esos ataques incluyen las fatalidades contra los judios desde el 2019. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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