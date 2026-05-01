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Choque mortal posiblemente fue causado por alta velocidad y un fallo de parada

KRDO
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Published 3:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Empezamos con nueva información sobre el choque mortal que ocurrió la semana pasada. El video fue capturado el 22 de abril en la intersección al norte de la Bulevar Academy y Lehman Drive. Los policías dicen que el incidente dejo a un juvenil sin vida y a otros con lesiones severas.

Este viernes, los oficiales dicen que la mujer que estaba manejando al norte de Academy quien intento darse la vuelta a la izquierda cuando fue impactada por otro vehículo. El departamento de policía de Colorado Springs declaro que hay evidencia mostrando que el joven quien asistía al distrito escolar 11 fallo parar en una luz roja antes de impactar a la mujer y que probablemente fue la alta velocidad fue parte de la razón el incidente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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