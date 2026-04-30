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El Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs presenta a su nueva agente de inteligencia artificial

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Published 4:26 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Esta semana estamos viendo el primer vistazo de un agente de inteligencia artificial dentro del Departamento de policía de Colorado Springs, la meta para este agente es poder contestar las llamadas de no emergencia.

 El departamento comenzó con las pruebas del agente esta semana, policías, de Colorado Springs esperan que este agente ayude con a escasez de operadores dentro del departamento. Durante este periodo el Departamento esta monitoreando cada llamada. 

Y aún así después de que sea aprobado el agente de inteligencia artificial puede transferir la llamada a una persona real, si es que usted se lo pide. Los policías declaran que la inteligencia artificial no estarán remplazando a empleados, pero ayudará con la escasez de operadores. 

"Hay muchos casos que involucran el pensamiento crítico y las decisiones que tienen que ser tomadas en segundos eso es algo que los humanos tienen que hacer, esa ni es una discusión, nosotros lo entendemos,"dijo John Koch, jefe diputado.

CSPD es uno de los cuatro departamentos en el país que están participando en estas practicas ellos planean tener más pruebas antes de eventualmente sacar el sistema al aire oficialmente. 

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Andrea Herrera

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