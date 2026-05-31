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De la Espriella y Cepeda pasan a segunda vuelta en Colombia

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Published 4:10 PM

Por Gonzalo Zegarra, CNN en Español

El candidato ultraderechista Abelardo de la Espriella encabeza el conteo de las elecciones en Colombia y definirá la presidencia en segunda vuelta con el oficialista Iván Cepeda, en un votación que dejó muy rezagada a la candidata del Centro Democrático, Paloma Valencia, según los resultados preliminares difundidos por la Registraduría Nacional.

Con el 89,48 % del escrutinio, De la Espriella alcanza un 43,77 %, que no fue suficiente para alcanzar la mitad más uno de los votos necesario para ganar en primera vuelta, mientras que Cepeda, del izquierdista Pacto Histórico alcanza un 41,08 %.

El balotaje, con un escenario de alta polarización entre dos propuestas antagónicas, está programado para el 21 de junio.

Las últimas encuestas que pudieron ser publicadas hasta el domingo 24 de mayo ubicaban a De la Espriella en tendencia de crecimiento, pero en segundo lugar, por lo que arrebatarle el primer puesto a Cepeda lo deja fortalecido de cara a la segunda vuelta.

La uribista Valencia, que ganó la consulta de la derecha en marzo y aspiraba a competir con Cepeda, consigue solo el 6,81 %, mientras que ninguna opción del centro político alcanzó el 5 %.

“Pasamos a segunda vuelta gracias a los más de 10 millones de colombianos que respondieron al rugido. ¡En 21 días haremos historia!”, dijo De la Espriella en redes sociales, y convocó a sus seguidores en Barranquilla para reunirse en el lugar donde dará un mensaje. El líder ultraderechista agregó que va a derrotar “la tiranía y el absolutismo”.

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