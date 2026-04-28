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Noticias Locales

Incendio cerca de la frontera de Colorado y Kansas sigue activo

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Published 4:09 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- El progreso continúa para el incendio que esta quemando en Canyon conocido como el nombre Poitrey. Este comenzo el viernes, y ha quemado alrededor de 2 mil acres, y esta quemando cerca de la frontera de Colorado y Kansas. Los oficiales dicen , que el incendio ocurrió por los obreros que estaban trabajando con maquinaria y lamentablemente salieron llamas. El fuego ahora esta contenido un 40 por ciento.

Los bomberos mencionan que los altos vientos no ayudaron con el siniestro, pero que la lluvia sí limito la propagación de las llamas. Al momento, no hay evacuaciones en orden pero nosotros los mantendremos bien informados sobre las actualizaciones.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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