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Ariana Grande sorprende con el anuncio de “Petal”, su nuevo disco

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Published 7:19 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Ariana Grande sorprendió a sus fans al anunciar el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco. La cantante publicó en sus redes sociales la portada de lo que será su octavo álbum de estudio, sin contar los proyectos vinculados a la película “Wicked”.

La nueva producción discográfica llevará por título “Petal” y, hasta el momento, las plataformas digitales de música contemplan 12 canciones incluidas en el álbum.

En Apple Music también aparece un video promocional en el que se observan imágenes en blanco y negro de la artista. La portada del disco se centra en el rostro de Grande, presentado con una iluminación tenue en blanco y negro, mientras sonríe con el cabello despeinado.

“Petal” estará disponible a partir del próximo 31 de julio. La página oficial de la artista ya ofrece la preventa en diferentes ediciones y formatos. Este disco sucederá a “Eternal Sunshine”, su producción más reciente en solitario, estrenada en marzo de 2024.
Además, Ariana Grande se encuentra preparando una gira titulada “The Eternal Sunshine Tour”, con fechas en ciudades de Estados Unidos, Canadá y Reino Unido. El tour comenzará el próximo 6 de junio en Oakland y, por ahora, concluirá el 1 de septiembre en Londres.

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