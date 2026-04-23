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Un madre y sus 5 hijos son liberados de ICE tras ser detenidos hace 10 meses

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Published 4:14 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)--La familia de Mohamed Soliman fue realizada hoy del centro de detención en Texas, según el abogado de la familia.

Mohamed Soliman es el hombre acusado de matar a una mujer e herir a otras 14 en Boulder por una ataque de bomba en junio del 2025. Esta semana le avisamos sobre la posible liberacion de la familia que ha pasado por lo menos 10 meses en un centro de ICE. Tras el ataque que cometió el hombre. La esposa de Soliman y sus 5 hijos pasaron 10 meses en Texas dentro de ese centro.

Aún así después de que ellos hubieran mencionado que no tenían ni la más minina idea del plan de ataque. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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