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Una colonia de gatos causa problemas para un vecindario en Colorado Springs

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Published 3:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Dentro del vecindario Patty Jewett en Colorado Springs hay un actual dilema. Luego de que vecinos en la zona continúan quejándose sobre el incremento de gatos callejeros que hay en el área. Donde sus patios y jardines ahora se can convertido en un lugar donde ellos van hacer sus necesidades. Algunos vecinos le cuentan a Telemundo Sur Colorado, que ellos han contactado a las autoridades, pero dice que el problema aún sigue. 

Agregando, que no quieren despertar y oler a todos esos gatos. Según ellos este problema ha sido uno continuo. Ya que por los últimos 4 años han visto alrededor de 9 a 12 gatos callejeros que viven en la avenida Mead.

 Nosotros, contactamos al Albergue Humanitario de la Sociedad de la Region de Pikes Peak y nos comentan que esos gatos no tienen dueños. Y que son parte de una colonia de gatos y el albergue es responsable por ellos. Declarando que todos esos gatos han sido vacunados y fueron esterilizados o castrados. Por lo tanto, también dicen que les ofrecieron materiales de limpieza a los vecinos para ayudar con el olor de la orina y heces de los gatos. Pero que los vecinos dice que esa es una solución de corto plazo.

Por lo tanto, Telemundo Sur Colorado ha contactado a la oficina del alcalde y estaremos esperando una respuesta de ellos.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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