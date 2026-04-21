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Noticias Locales

Familia pudiera ser realizada de ICE tras 10 meses en custodia

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Published 3:17 PM

BOULDER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Este martes, estamos monitorizando nuevos detalles sobre el caso de Mohamed Soliman. El hombre acusado de matar a un mujer y herir a otros 14 en un ataque de bomba en Boulder en junio 2025. Esta semana, un juez federal recomendó que su familia sea realizada de la custodia de ICE.

 La esposa de Soliman y sus 5 hijos han estado bajo custodia federal desde unos días después del ataque. Ellos estaban en el centro de detención en Texas por casi 10 meses, aunque ellos no tenían ni la más minima idea del ataque. La orden aun no es oficial, pero habra una audiencia. El jueves, si son liberados, ellos tendrán que estar de acuerdo de asistir a otras audiencias migratorias en el futuro. 

Mientras que el responsable, Soliman el aún esta bajo custodia y enfrenta más de 100 cargos estatales por asesinato en el primer grado. El cual se ha declarado no culpable. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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