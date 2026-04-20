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Noticias Locales

Incendio en Las Animas sigue contenido un 90 por ciento gracias a las temperaturas bajas

Hoehne Fire Protection District
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Published 2:57 PM

CONDADO LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Empezamos con una actualización del incendio en el Condado Las Animas. El fuego, Schwachheim pudo ser controlado a casi un 100 por ciento este fin de semana. Gracias a la nieve que cayo ahora tenemos entendido que el siniestro esta 90 por ciento contenido. Y que los bomberos tiene la ventaja se entiende que el incendio quemo alrededor de 15,000 acres cerca de la frontera de Colorado y Nuevo México. 


Con las temperaturas bajas y frías los 120 bomberos pudieron trabajar para detener el fuego. Por ahora, los bomberos están cambiando su enfoque a eliminar las nuevas zonas que aún esta activas. Especialmente al sur del incendio por lo tanto, el pequeño pero aun activo incendio que causo el cierre de la autopista 9. Ahora esta bajo control y se llama, “Crampton Fire," este se activo alrededor de las 5 de la tarde el domingo. Según, bomberos esta cerca de la autopista 9 en la milla 7.

Según el comandante, el incendio esta controlado un 90 por ciento . Pero Telemundo Sur Colorado los mantendremos bien informados sobre cualquier cambio.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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