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Noticias Locales

Familia continúa buscando al hombre desaparecido en el Condado Chaffee

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Published 3:16 PM

CONDADO CHAFFEE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos noticias desde el Condado Chaffee, ya que continuamos hablando del hombre desaparecido.  Kaden Sites fue reportado desaparecido el miércoles después de que no asistiera a su cita de doctor el miércoles en la tarde.

Después de ir a la montaña Shavano solo para cazar. Desde ese día más de 100 voluntarios han respondido a una llamada para intentar ubicar al hombre asegurándose que buscan en cada esquina.
 
La familia sí logro encontrar la camioneta del hombre que estaba sola en una cabina conocida como "Blanks Cabin Trailhead," junto con su celular que estaba sin carga. Desde entonces los diputados del Condado Chaffee dice que ellos han cubierto alrededor de 3,000 millas, pero no lo han encontrado. 

Los volunteers al momento están buscando cerca de propiedades, y buscan expandirse a zonas privadas. Nosotros estaremos monitorizando la situación y actualizándolos de cualquier cambio. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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