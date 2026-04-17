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Noticias Locales

Buscan a hombre desaparecido en el Condado Chaffee

MGN
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Published 3:06 PM

CONDADO CHAFFEE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos al Condado Chaffee luego de que una investigación ha comenzado con el fin de encontrar al hombre de Turkia desaparecido a 10 millas al noroeste de Poncha Springs. Según, el Condado de Chaffee, el hombre es Kaden Sites de 27 años el fue reportado desaparecido mientras estaba cazando en Mount Shavano.

Según, la oficina del alguacil del Condado Chaffee, ellos fueron a cazar alrededor de la 1:30 de la tarde el miércoles. Pero también tenia una cita con su doctor y nunca llego cuando no llego, su familia comenzó la búsqueda y encontraron su camioneta cerca de el camino 'The Blanks Cabin Trailhead' también encontraron su celular, sin carga.

Alrededor de 60 personas y diferentes agencias ahora están buscando a Kaden. Ellos están utilizando drones y otras herramientas para encontrarlo. Al momento los rescatadores están pidiéndole a las personas que no vayan al area Shavano Mountain para evitar interferir con los esfuerzos.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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